Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.12. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

JBT opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.