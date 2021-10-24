Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $201.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $821.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.77 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

