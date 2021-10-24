Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.22). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. 153,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,896. The stock has a market cap of $539.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after buying an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 184,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

