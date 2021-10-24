Brokerages Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE VRTV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 92,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

