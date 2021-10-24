Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) PT at $38.33

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.