Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $41.88

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. Finning International has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.7179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

