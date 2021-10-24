Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT at $6.63

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

SECYF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

