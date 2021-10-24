Brokerages Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target at $34.19

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.19.

SXYAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price objective on Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,656. Sika has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.