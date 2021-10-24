Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $34.56

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.