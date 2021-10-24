Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) PT at $34.56

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.
SUM opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
