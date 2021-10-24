Brokerages Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $131.88

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.88.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,834. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

