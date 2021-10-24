Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target at $25.33

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
TPST stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
