Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target at $25.33

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

TPST stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75). Equities analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 189.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.