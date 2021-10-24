Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $50.45

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

