Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

