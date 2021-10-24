Brokers Offer Predictions for CarGurus, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $579,704.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at $38,689,376.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,560 shares of company stock worth $20,841,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463,102 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.