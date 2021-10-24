Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bruce K. Posey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00.
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
