Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce K. Posey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

