Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.76. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 3,177 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -1.59.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,303,000 after buying an additional 1,880,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

