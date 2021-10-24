Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,176.86.

Cable One stock opened at $1,789.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,943.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,873.57. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

