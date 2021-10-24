California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NeoGenomics worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

