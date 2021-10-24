California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 37.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iQIYI by 58.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 512,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $9.59 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.