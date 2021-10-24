California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Under Armour by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Under Armour by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Under Armour by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 544,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Under Armour by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after buying an additional 175,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

