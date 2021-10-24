California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of PNM Resources worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PNM Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

