California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,192 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 84,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

