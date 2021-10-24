California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,836 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 181.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Truist increased their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.61.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

