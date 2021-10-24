Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $214,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.05.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.