Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $665.46. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

