Canaccord Genuity Increases Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $53.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of XM stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 40.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

