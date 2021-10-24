Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price target on the stock.

STB has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £225.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,248.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,190.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

