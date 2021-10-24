Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

GOOS stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

