Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,796,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

