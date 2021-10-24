Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.