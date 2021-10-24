Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.65.

TSE:CNR opened at C$167.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.54. The stock has a market cap of C$118.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.52.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

