Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Evercore from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.31.

CNQ opened at C$52.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of C$62.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$53.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total transaction of C$1,828,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,368,022.31. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Insiders have sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

