Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Financial Review

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Candel Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.22%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $119.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 310,987.14 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -33.12

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99%

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

