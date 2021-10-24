Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CANO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Cano Health stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

