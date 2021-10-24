Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 171.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

