CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CMAX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get CareMax alerts:

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its position in CareMax by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 238,995 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at about $42,828,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareMax during the second quarter valued at about $38,114,000.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.