Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.44). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. 29,155,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,380,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

