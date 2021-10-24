Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

