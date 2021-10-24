Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $202.22. The company has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

