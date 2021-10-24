Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 18,623 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,623 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

UPS stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

