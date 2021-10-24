Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,346,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,061. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

