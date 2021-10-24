Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $171.62 and last traded at $170.73, with a volume of 6146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

