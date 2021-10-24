Celer Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219.62 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $877.06 million and $219.62 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00201552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

