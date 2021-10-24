Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Centene posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $69.24. 3,001,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.