Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $7.90

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $8.10. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 659 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGAU. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

