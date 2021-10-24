Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.69

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.08, with a volume of 3656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

CERE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after buying an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,395,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 386,444 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

