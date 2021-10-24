Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

