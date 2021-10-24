Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,657,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

