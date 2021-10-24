Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $821.13 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $821,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $110,687,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 255,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,542,000 after buying an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

DHR opened at $313.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average is $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

