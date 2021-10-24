Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 612,570 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $469,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

